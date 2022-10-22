College of Fisheries wins overall trophy

Ludhiana, October 21
The College of Fisheries won the overall trophy in the inter-college youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) that concluded here on Friday. Laljit Singh Bhullar, Cabinet Minister, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development and Transport Department, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the function. He said this time youth festival was celebrated after a gap of three years.
Competitions in 25 events were held with active participation of more than 200 students. Four in campus colleges, College of Fisheries, College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology and College of Animal Biotechnology participated along with College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani, Bathinda and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar.
