College of Vet Science win overall athletics trophy

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 12

The students of College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, bagged the overall trophy in the 16th Annual Athletics Meet of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) held at the Punjab Agricultural University campus ground here on Tuesday. The College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, Bathinda, secured the second position.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, inaugurated the meet in which around 200 students from the university campus colleges and those from its affiliated colleges from Kaljharani (Bathinda), Rampura Phul (Bathinda) and Amritsar took part in various track and field events.

Addressing the participants, Dr Singh said the university promotes the spirit of games among students to keep them healthy and in high spirits. Dr Jasmine Kaur Malhi, senior athlete of GADVASU, took the oath on behalf of the participants.

Mohinder Singh Gill, international triple jumper was the chief guest at the prize distribution function.

Senior retiree alumni members of the university, faculty members, PAU faculty and employees also attended the closing ceremony. A horse show added to the va-va-voom of the closing function.

Gold winners

Men

110m hurdles: Parmod Kumar

Javelin throw: Avneet Singh Brar

5,000m race: Umeed Singh Sekhon

200m race: Shubham Kapoor

400m race: Umeed Singh Sekhon

400m hurdles: Jashanpreet Singh

800m race: Ramandeep Singh

Triple jump: Avneet Singh Brar

High jump: Avneet Singh Brar

Shot put: Saurav Uppal

Women

Javelin throw: Inayat Pathak

1,500m race: Jasmine Kaur

800m race: Jasmine Kaur

100m race: Jasjeevan Kaur

200m race: Anita Sharma

400m race: Jasjeevan Kaur

High jump: Krishna Kavitha

Shot put: Anmol Giri

Discus throw: Anmol Giri

