College of Vet Science win overall athletics trophy

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 12
The students of College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, bagged the overall trophy in the 16th Annual Athletics Meet of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) held at the Punjab Agricultural University campus ground here on Tuesday. The College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, Bathinda, secured the second position.
Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, inaugurated the meet in which around 200 students from the university campus colleges and those from its affiliated colleges from Kaljharani (Bathinda), Rampura Phul (Bathinda) and Amritsar took part in various track and field events.
Addressing the participants, Dr Singh said the university promotes the spirit of games among students to keep them healthy and in high spirits. Dr Jasmine Kaur Malhi, senior athlete of GADVASU, took the oath on behalf of the participants.
Mohinder Singh Gill, international triple jumper was the chief guest at the prize distribution function.
Senior retiree alumni members of the university, faculty members, PAU faculty and employees also attended the closing ceremony. A horse show added to the va-va-voom of the closing function.
Gold winners
Men
110m hurdles: Parmod Kumar
Javelin throw: Avneet Singh Brar
5,000m race: Umeed Singh Sekhon
200m race: Shubham Kapoor
400m race: Umeed Singh Sekhon
400m hurdles: Jashanpreet Singh
800m race: Ramandeep Singh
Triple jump: Avneet Singh Brar
High jump: Avneet Singh Brar
Shot put: Saurav Uppal
Women
Javelin throw: Inayat Pathak
1,500m race: Jasmine Kaur
800m race: Jasmine Kaur
100m race: Jasjeevan Kaur
200m race: Anita Sharma
400m race: Jasjeevan Kaur
High jump: Krishna Kavitha
Shot put: Anmol Giri
Discus throw: Anmol Giri
