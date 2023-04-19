College of Veterinary Science declared overall champions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 18

Students representing the College of Veterinary Science (COVS), Ludhiana, stamped their supremacy and bagged the overall trophy in the 15th annual athletics meet of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) held at the Punjab Agricultural University campus ground here on Tuesday.

COVS, Rampura Phul (Bathinda), secured the runners-up trophy. Umeed Singh Sekhon and Jaismeen Malhi were adjudged the best athletes in the boys’ and girls’ sections, respectively.

Students from the colleges of GADVASU campus, namely College of Veterinary Science, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, College of Dairy Science and Technology, along with those from Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani (Bathinda), Baba Hira Das Ji College of Veterinary Pharmacy, Badal, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul (Bathinda), and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar, vied for top honours in the meet.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, and Dr HS Banga, Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, GADVASU, respectively, inaugurated the meet jointly.

Padma Shri Rani Rampal, captain of national women’s hockey team, gave away prizes to winners. She said sports improve health and confidence of students. They also promote good habits and inculcate better values in a person, the player added.

A horse show added grandeur to the closing function of the meet. Dr APS Brar, organising secretary of the meet, read out the annual report highlighting achievements of veterinary university students in the field of sports.