College student dies by suicide

A BA first year student here died by suicide at her house in New Madhopuri Colony on Sunday. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan.
Advertisement
The deceased was identified as Anshika.
Advertisement
The girl was running a boutique at her house along with her study. She was alone at house when she took the step.
Advertisement
After getting information, the police reached the scene. No suicide note was found from the place.
A police official said the victim’s family had not raised any suspicion on anyone and they also refused for any police
Advertisement
proceedings. The girl’s mobile phone was also examined but nothing suspicious was found.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement