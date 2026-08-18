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Home / Ludhiana / College student dies by suicide

College student dies by suicide

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Victim was also running a boutique at home. File
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A BA first year student here died by suicide at her house in New Madhopuri Colony on Sunday. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

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The deceased was identified as Anshika.

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The girl was running a boutique at her house along with her study. She was alone at house when she took the step.

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After getting information, the police reached the scene. No suicide note was found from the place.

A police official said the victim’s family had not raised any suspicion on anyone and they also refused for any police

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proceedings. The girl’s mobile phone was also examined but nothing suspicious was found.

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