College students bag top positions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

Students of M.Ed Semester II (2020-22 session) of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, have excelled in their final examinations conducted by Panjab University.

The examinations were held in July 2021. According to the college authorities, Reeta Rani got 438 marks (97.3%) out of 450 and stood first in the university and the college while Deepti Jain with 434 marks (96.4%) bagged second position in the university. Paramjit Kaur with 417 marks (92.6%) secured 12th position in the university. —