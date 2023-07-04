‘College teachers not paid for four months’

Ludhiana, July 3
The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) convened an online meeting to address challenges encountered by the teaching staff. Dr Chamkaur Singh, president of the local unit of the association, said professors working in aided colleges of Punjab have not received their salaries for the past four months. He alleged that due to the AAP government’s policies, aided colleges were facing closure.
