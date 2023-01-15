College teachers to boycott exam evaluation work

Ludhiana, January 14
As their demands were not met by the state government, members of the Punjab and Chandigarh Colleges Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Government Aided Colleges Managements’ Federation (NGACMF), Principals’ Associations, and Un-Aided Private Colleges’ body announced to launch an agitation.
PCCTU Ludhiana unit president Chamkaur Singh and secretary Sunder Singh said they were against the government’s discriminatory decision to implement a centralised admission portal.
He said 95 per cent grant was given by the government to the aided staff in aided colleges but the grant of professors working on 1,925 new posts had been reduced to 75 per cent. He said they demand the restoration of the full-fledged 95 per cent grant-in-aid scheme in the colleges.
He further said they would boycott the exam evaluation work on January 16 to mark their protest. They would lock the colleges on January 18 and then submit a memorandum to the DC.
