College teachers up in arms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

Teachers associated with the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union staged a protest outside their respective colleges here on Wednesday. The protesting teachers are opposing the government’s decision to lower the retirement age from 60 to 58 years. They said colleges are already short of staff for various disciplines.

Lowering of retirement age from 60 to 58 years

“College teachers, including principals and management members, observed a complete bandh at their respective colleges. We will also hold a protest march to DC offices in all districts on Thursday,” a teacher said.

District president of the union, Chamkaur Singh, said the protesters will not tolerate the wrongful policies of the state government.

He said: “We staged protests at 22 aided colleges of Ludhiana and raised slogans against the Punjab Government at the college gates. Tomorrow, all teachers of the district will hit the streets to expose the wrongful policies of the government.”