Colleges remain shut for 2 hours in protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

Colleges remained closed for two hours (11 am to 1 pm) on Friday and the teaching staff staged dharna outside the respective college gates to mark their protest against the state government. Protests were held outside Arya College, Malwa Central College of Education for Women and others in Ludhiana today by the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union.

District president of the union, Dr Chamkaur Singh, alleged that the state government had been favouring the private sector and was destroying the future of higher education. “The Punjab government has betrayed the college and university professors of 136 aided colleges. The decision regarding reducing retirement age is a bitter conspiracy against teachers.”

Dr Chamkaur said: “On 5th September 2022, the state government had announced the 7th pay commission for college and university teachers but it has not been implemented till date. Teachers of about 20 colleges of the district participated in the protest today.”

The teachers protesting at the Malwa Central College of Education said the protest was being held against the government’s decision to change service rules to reduce the retirement age to 58 years. Dr Satwant Kaur and Dr Nerotma Sharma, associate professors at the college, said the state government had announced the implementation of the UGC’s 7th pay commission after a delay of six years and had also reduced the retirement age from 60 to 58 years.

The Punjab government was taking arbitrary and biased decisions, which shall be opposed on all fronts, the teachers said.