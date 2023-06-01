Colleges remain shut to protest centralised admission portal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

Aided and unaided colleges of the city remained closed on Wednesday to protest the decision to implement a centralised portal for admissions. The institutes remained shut in response to a call made by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which consists of representatives from the Association of Management of Non-Government Aided Colleges of Punjab and Chandigarh (NGACMF), Principals’ Association of three state-run universities and the teachers of colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Institutes facing financial crisis: JAC According to the protesters, higher education institutes across the state are experiencing a severe financial crisis due to a significant decline in admissions. With the introduction of the centralised admission portal, the number of admissions at colleges will dip further, a committee member said.

The JAC announced a boycott of university examinations. A protest was organised at Arya College against the centralised admission portal.

During a press conference held at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, members of the JAC voiced their concerns about the portal and its impact on higher education in the state. They labelled the decision to implement the portal ‘discriminatory’.

Committee members added that the state government had been unresponsive to their demands, which had led to the extreme step of boycotting the examinations.

According to the protesters, higher education institutes across the state are experiencing a severe financial crisis due to a significant decline in admissions. They argue that this decline is a result of the youths’ decision to pursue higher education in western countries. With the introduction of the centralised admission portal, the number of admissions at colleges will dip further, a JAC member said.

The protesters demanded the restoration of the ‘original’ 95 per cent deficit grant-in-aid scheme for all teachers working in colleges.

SM Sharma, the secretary of Arya College Managing Committee (ACMC), expressed his concerns about the state of higher education in the state.

He attributed the challenges faced by the higher education sector to the unwise policies of the state government. The average quality of education being provided to students is exceptionally low, he added.

Office-bearers of the committee warned the government that if the colleges are forced to take admissions through the centralised admission portal, they will be forced to take more severe steps. A JAC member said ahead of the Jalandhar byelection, a state-level rally against the centralised admission portal was organised the committee on May 5.

The rally was postponed after Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains assured the JAC that their demands would be considered in a meeting. But no meeting has been held with the government so far, a JAC member said.