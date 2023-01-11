Colleges to remain shut on Jan18

Our Correspondent

Doraha, January 10

The Joint Action Committee of Non-Govt Aided Colleges Management Federation, Principals’ Associations, Punjab Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union and Un-aided Private Colleges’ body has given a call for colleges to remain shut in the state on January 18.

College managements, principals and staff are protesting the government’s decision to implement the centralised admission portal and changing the service rules of teachers, including lowering the retirement age to 58 years.

PPS Pangli, the finance secretary of the managing board of Guru Nanak National College, said colleges were already passing through a difficult phase due to the exodus of youths to foreign lands. Admissions had dropped and many colleges were on the verge of closure. In such a situation, the government had adopted a stubborn attitude and was not ready to listen to repeated reminders and pleas, he added.

Pangli said state universities, their constituent colleges and private universities had been kept out of the purview of the proposed centralised admission portal, which showed the alleged discriminatory attitude of the government. The move was impracticable as it would lead to harassment of students and their parents seeking admissions in colleges, he added. A similar drive in

B Ed and law colleges had miserably failed, he reminded.

The recent notification of the government regarding the proposed fixing of retirement age of teachers at aided colleges at 58 years was another issue for the teaching fraternity.

The representative bodies shall fight against the arbitrary move of the government, Pangli said. The federations would intensify their stir if their demands were not met.

Colleges shall remain shut on January 18 and memorandums shall be submitted to Deputy Commissioners in all districts, he added.