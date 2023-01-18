Colleges to remain shut today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 17

The aided and unaided colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh will remain shut on January 18 (Wednesday) in protest against the state government’s arbitrary decision of implementing `discriminatory’, centralised admission portal and reduction of college teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 58 years.

As a result of the day-long strike, the examinations are likely to be suspended and teaching would be immensely affected.

The decision of the protest had been taken by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Govt Aided Colleges Management Federation (NGACMF), Three State Universities’ Principals’ Associations, Punjab Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU) and Un-aided Private Colleges Association, said NGACMF president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina in Ludhiana today.

He said with the state government of Bhagwant Singh Mann failing to address their genuine demands, they have been forced to take the extreme decision.

“The Joint Action Committee (JAC) is also mulling to close the colleges indefinitely in near future if the government did not respond”, said Chhina adding that colleges are fighting against government’s arbitrary and discriminatory decision to implement centralised admission portal and tinkering with service rules of teachers, including lowering retirement age at 58 years. Such a portal is required when there is a huge rush of admissions. The youth are heading for western countries.

There are plenty of seats available and colleges are not getting admissions, then why the centralised admission portal is being imposed on colleges”, said Chhina adding that many letters to the Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education have elicited no response in this regard.

The restoration of the full-fledged 95 per cent grant-in-aid scheme in the colleges is also being sought, said Chhina.