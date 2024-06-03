Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 2

A collision between two goods trains (one stationary) and a passenger train, which was also stationed, at New Sirhind Railway Station hit the train services on the Ambala-Ludhiana rail line. Passengers at the Ludhiana railway station faced huge inconvenience as trains were running behind the schedule.

Passengers spend time on a platform at the Ludhiana railway station due to disruption in train services. ASHWANI DHIMAN

As per information shared by the Ferozepur Division, 31 trains were affected, of which most were diverted, some were short terminated and a few were also cancelled.

CLOSE SHAVE: Two goods trains and a passenger train collided at New Sirhind railway station on Sunday afternoon, leaving two loco pilots injured. Over 30 trains in Ferozepur and Ambala divisions had to be diverted or cancelled. The Railways has ordered a probe into the incident. PTI

Help desk booths were set up at Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Jammu Tawi, Jalandhar Cantt, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Ferozepur Cantt and Pathankot Cantt stations for guiding passengers regarding diversions, cancellations, short-origination and short-termination of trains. Each help desk booth was got manned by two staff with helpline number for providing information to passengers.

Some of the main affected trains include Amritsar-Katihar, Pathankot-Old Delhi, Pathankot-Old Delhi, Jammu Tawi-Ajmer, Jalandhar City-Darbanga, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Gandhi Dham-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, New Delhi-Amritsar, Jai Nagar-Amritsar, Amritsar-Jai Nagar, Nagpur-Amritsar, Haridwar-Amritsar, Ludhiana-Ambala and Ambala-Jalandhar City.

A passenger, Parvinder Kumar, said his train had to arrive at 2.30 am on Sunday and now, it’s 2.30 pm, but it was yet to arrive. It becomes difficult to stay at the railway station due to the sizzling heat.

Ravina Kumari, who came from Jammu Tawi and was heading to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, said: “Our train was running eight hours late. They were told by the people that due to the accident of trains, trains were running behind schedule.”There is a lack of cold potable water at the railway station in Ludhiana. Even washrooms in the train are dirty. Despite scorching heat, fans are not working. We are forced to travel in such inhumane conditions,” she said.

Another woman passenger said she, along with children, were heading to Jammu from Ajmer but their train was running hours behind the schedule. There is no supply of potable water inside the train. The train was stopped at various places on the way due to accident of trains at the New Sirhind railway station and still, they could not get drinking water to quest their thirst in this searing heat.

Another passenger, Jagjit Singh, said his train was scheduled to arrive at 11.50 pm but now it’s 2 pm, there is not information about the exact arrival time. He, along with his wife and children, was forced to bear the brunt of heat.

