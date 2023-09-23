Collision between two cars claims elderly woman’s life

Ludhiana, September 22

A collision occurred between two cars near a gurdwara in Sarabha Nagar here on Friday morning. The impact of the collision was so severe that vehicles were badly damaged.

Hearing the sound of the collision, residents gathered at the scene and after a lot of efforts managed to take out occupants from the cars. An elderly woman was badly injured in the mishap. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

The woman has been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur (62) of Raikot. After getting information, police personnel reached the spot.

Sukhwinder Kaur, along with her kin, was going to her home in Raikot on Friday morning after taking medicines from the Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, when they reached near Sarabha Nagar gurdwara, a speeding car driven by a youth, coming from the other side hit their vehicle. The collision was so severe that the car overturned on the road and was also dragged by the other vehicle.

The woman suffered major injuries. Though she was rushed to Deep Hospital, she was declared brought dead.

SHO, Sarabha Nagar, SI Amarinder Singh, said a compromise was reached between the errant driver, who was driving rashly, and the deceased’s kin. Hence, no case was registered.