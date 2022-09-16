Colonisers apprise Power Minister of woes

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 15

Claiming that power supply was a human right and basic necessity under Articles 21 and 300-A of the Indian Constitution, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association (PCPDA) has lamented that residents of the state living in so-called unapproved (illegal) colonies were being deprived of electricity on the pretext of getting no objection certificate (NOC) from the competent authority.

In a meeting with Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO at his office in Chandigarh on Wednesday, a delegation of the PCPDA, led by state president Gurwinder Singh Lamba, pointed out that as per provisions of the ‘Regularisation Policies’ of August 2013 and October 2018, independent regularisation of plots or buildings, irrespective of the regularisation of the colony, was permitted.

“Therefore, if a plot/building owner has deposited requisite development charges and composition fee, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had no business to demand NOC and power connections ought to be given on demand in such cases,” said Lamba, in a memorandum submitted to the minister.

Giving more details here today, Lamba said the minister was further told that as the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA) was notified in year 1995, colonies or any other type of property having sale deed registration prior to 1995 should also be given power connection without any condition or restriction.

He said the association had suggested that all types of standalone properties, which were not a part of any illegal colony and did not violate any law, should be entitled to a power connection without any NOC.

Lamba said the developers further asked the minister that plots/building owners of colonies carved after March 19, 2018 (cut-off date in the policy) could be issued temporary power connections till the government came out with another policy for regularisation so that common people, who built their houses with hard-earned money, could be provided relief.

The developers made a strong case for issuing temporary power connections to upcoming/new projects (licensed colonies) during the process of carving out new colonies or carrying out internal and external development works and simplify the procedure for NOC so as to make it a time-bound procedure in the larger interest of all stakeholders.