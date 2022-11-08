Colonisers' body lambasts govt policies, holds protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

Members of the Land Dealers and Colonisers Association on Monday staged a protest near the Ladhowal toll plaza against the alleged wrong policies of the state government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). During the protest, the association members appealed to the people to boycott AAP candidates in the forthcoming MC elections.

The protesters alleged that the property business has been badly hit since AAP formed the government in the state. Moreover, collector rates have been increased by the government.

Gurmeet Singh Mundian, president of the association, said they are protesting against the wrong policies of the state government. He claimed that a large numbers of people who are linked with property businesses are forced to suffer due to such policies. He said no objection certificate (NOCs) for property registration were earlier not being issued and now NOC fee have been increased.

He said the association has demanded the government must reduce the NOC fee from Rs 686 per square yard to Rs 100 per square yard for the plots in the jurisdiction of the MC, Ludhiana. The association has also demanded a reduction in collector rates. The protesters also demanded the regularisation of colonies.

Notably, a large number of residents who had purchased plots in illegal colonies have not got electricity connections to date. The association members have also demanded that electricity meters should be installed immediately and a condition of NOC for electricity meters should be removed.