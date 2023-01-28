Colourful start to 35th Jarkhar Sports Festival

Ludhiana, January 27
Over 1,000 students, drawn from different schools of Jarkhar and nearby villages, took part in the march past during the opening ceremony of the 35th Jarkhar Sports Festival that got off to a colourful start at Jarkhar village on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Friday.
The major highlight of the inaugural function of this one of the most popular sports events in the Malwa belt being organised by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, known as the Modern Rural Olympics, was gatka performance by a contingent of Nihangs.
MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Amandeep Singh Mohi, Chairman, Markfed, and Parminder Singh Goldy, Chairman, Youth Development Board, took salute from the participants. Pritam Singh Grewal, Mayor, Hounslow (UK), was the guest of honour on the occasion. They released balloons to mark the opening of the three-day festival.
