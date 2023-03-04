Colourful start to KCW athletics meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 3

The 62nd Annual Athletics Meet of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines got off to a colourful start here on Friday.

Arjuna awardee in athletics, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal released the balloons to mark the opening of the meet. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association was the guest of honour on this occasion.

Principal Dr Mukti Gill, Kushal Dhillon, member of the college managing committee along with faculty members welcomed the guests.

In his address, Balwinder Singh stressed upon the importance of sports in life and added that apart from commemorating victories, sports events also impart lessons on discipline, sportsman spirit and camaraderie.

Power packed Zumba and martial art show performances were the highlights of the opening function. Student Council took out a rally observing the theme and objectives of G-20 Presidency spreading a message of inculcating values and ethics for sustainable development.

Today’s results: Long jump: Kamaljit Kaur 1st, Inderjeet Kaur 2nd and Jobanpreet Kaur 3rd. High jump: Kamaldeep Kaur 1st, Shama 2nd and Ashima 3rd. Shot put: Veerpal Kaur 1st, Ashima 2nd and Inderjeet Kaur 3rd. Discus throw: Ashima 1st, Inderjeet Kaur 2nd and Sharanjeet Kaur 3rd. Three-legged race: Shama and Nandini 1st, Shilpa and Inderjeet Kaur 2nd, Anshul and Harsh 3rd. Spoon and potato race: Shivani 1st, Ruksaar 2nd and Ishika 3rd. Slow cycling race: Shama 1st, Monika 2nd and Nandini Saha 3rd.