Come harvesting, stubble burning starts air pollution

Ludhiana reports 4th highest farm fires, Moga, Patiala on top with 20 each

Come harvesting, stubble burning starts air pollution

A fireman tries to save eucalyptus trees, which caught fire from a burning wheat stalk, near Tibba Pull, on Wednesday afternoon. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 20

With the wheat harvesting season, commonly known as Rabi, touching its peak, incidents of farm fires have also started increasing in Ludhiana district, the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) here has confirmed. On Wednesday, as many as 56 incidents of stubble burning were captured in the agrarian state. However, no fire incident was reported across the state on this day in 2021 and 2020, the official figures have revealed.

With the crop residue burning cases touching a three-year high on just the twentieth day of the Rabi season, which officially takes off on April 1, the air quality in the state’s biggest and largest district in terms of area and population has also started deteriorating.

The steep rise in stubble burning cases was evident from the fact that the state had reported only six farm fires on April 1, one on April 2, three on April 3, two each on April 4 and 5, none on April 6 and 7, one each on April 8 and 9, four on April 10, two on April 11, none on April 12, three on April 13, seven on April 14, one on April 15, 13 on April 16, 10 on April 10, 12 on April 18, 29 on April 19 and shooting up to all time high of 56 this season on April 20.

Of these total 152 crop residue burning cases captured in the state so far, Ludhiana reported nine farm fires, which were fourth highest in the state after Moga and Patiala topped with 20 each, Sangrur second with 18 and Ferozepur ranked third with 11 fire incidents till Wednesday.

While Ludhiana reported one farm fire each on April 4, 17 and 20, two on April 16, the district recorded the state’s highest daily four fire incidents on April 18. Among these cases, Dehlon reported a maximum of three, followed by Sidhwan Bet and Ludhiana block one two each, Doraha and Samrala one each.

With this, the air quality has started worsening and the widespread pollution has begun to engulf the industrial capital of the state under a blanket of smog, especially during the evening and morning hours.

Recording 122 air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday, Ludhiana’s air quality was “unhealthy for sensitive groups” with PM2.5 remaining the main pollutant.

“PM2.5 concentration in Ludhiana air is currently 8.8 times above the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) annual air quality guideline value,” the experts monitoring the AQI said. However, this was better than 155 AQI (unhealthy) and 151 AQI (unhealthy) recorded here on April 19 and 18, respectively. On April 17, Ludhiana’s AQI was reported at 121, which was also considered as “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. On Wednesday, Ludhiana remained the state’s fifth most polluted city after Ropar, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna and Patiala. Ropar remained the state’s most polluted city with 166 AQI, followed by Mandi Gobindgarh second 162 AQI, Khanna third 153 and Patiala was the fourth most polluted city in the state with 138 AQI.

No alternative: Farmers

“We have no other alternative. So, we are forced to burn the crop residue as it is the most cost-effective and time saving mode,” reasoned Ajaib Singh, a farmer of Dehlon village, which reported a maximum of three farm fires in the district so far.Another progressive farmer Sadhu Singh of Sidhwan Bet alleged that the government had failed to come to their rescue as official claims of providing machinery and incentives remained only on the paper.

Didar Singh of Doraha, Raj Kumar of Samrala and Yashvir Singh of Ludhiana also lamented that they burnt stubble not by choice, but due to the absence of any other alternative, which suits them.

What expert says

“PM2.5 concentration in Ludhiana air, which is currently 8.8 times above the WHO’s annual air quality guideline value, is injurious to health. Asthmatic patients, elderly and children. must remain indoors as much as possible to avoid breathing the polluted air,” said Dr Arjinder Pal Singh, a paediatrician.

Officialspeak

We are spreading awareness and educating farmers on ill-effects of crop residue burning and exhorting them to shun this practice. Besides, a special campaign is underway to promote direct seeding of rice in which seeds are sown in the field rather than by transplanting seedlings from nursery. — Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana

#Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

5
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

6
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

7
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

8
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today