 Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid : The Tribune India

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

Rs 756 cr elevated road nears completion, 13-km stretch to have 4 to 6 lanes

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

Work in progress at the elevated road project site in Ludhiana on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 12

Come June, driving on one of the busiest inner city grids will become smooth and fast.

This will be possible with the opening of the much-awaited partially-access controlled up to six-lane elevated highway corridor in Ludhiana.

With over 90 per cent of the work already done, the Rs 756.27-crore project of the Centre will be ready by June-end.

Work on one of the busiest arteries of the Maximum City has already missed a deadline in April 2020.

Project Report

Cost: Rs 756.27 cr

Length: 12.951-km

Start date: October 10, 2017

Initial deadline: April 7, 2020

Fresh deadline: June 30, 2023

Started in October 2017, the construction of a 12.95-km stretch between the busy Samrala chowk and the outer Ludhiana municipal limits on National Highway-95 is now set to be completed by June.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune here on Friday that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Ashok Kumar Rolaniya has assured him that the authority was trying its best to complete the project by June-end, and in case there was any spillover, it would be completed latest in July.

He said not only the elevated portion but also the road running below it would be fully carpeted. Rolaniya assured Arora that all machineries and material not required at the site would be removed shortly.

“This project will bring respite to Ludhiana citizens as it will ensure smooth and seamless traffic flow on one of the busiest roads passing through the city,” Arora said, urging local residents to bear traffic issues for few more days till the completion of the project.

The NHAI Project Director also raised the issue of land at a petrol pump, which had to be acquired for the completion of a small patch of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik promised to take care of this issue at the earliest. She said it was being delayed because of some legal complications.

Rolaniya also told Arora that parking lots for markets on both sides of the highway had also been planned and work on the same would begin following a formal nod from the head office.

“The NHAI team is working very hard and seriously day and night. The authority has also made arrangements for additional machinery to carry on the construction work if the existing machinery gets faulty,” Arora said.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who had recently called on NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to press for the early completion of the project, said he had been informed by officials that there would be four slip roads on the elevated highway — one each near Verka Plant, PAU, Bhai Bala Chowk and Hotel Park Plaza. There would also be a provision for traffic to move towards the bus stand and Shri Durga Mata Mandir.

“I have observed that all norms with regard to the quality standards are being strictly followed by the NHAI,” Arora said.

The NH-05 section passing through Ludhiana city was being constructed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode under the NHDP Phase IV.

The elevated highway will be a six-lane road from Bharat Nagar to municipal limits with two loops — one towards railway station and another towards the ISBT.

The project entails six ramps — three each at exit and entry points, and a 320-metre flyover at Cheema chowk, which has already been opened for traffic in February last.

Even as work on the project had commenced on October 10, 2017, it could not be accelerated due to existing trees, electricity supply lines of 11, 66, and 220-KV, and presence of sewer and water supply lines at several locations.

While the Cheema chowk flyover was completed and opened to traffic in December, 2020, the work from 9.5-km to 12.95-km, including two ramps on either side for entry and exit, will be completed shortly.

The work on the remaining portion of the project from Bharat Nagar to the canal will be completed by June.

Uninterrupted flow to govt offices

The elevated highway will provide uninterrupted flow of traffic to several government offices, including the Mini-Secretariat, Commissioner of Police office, head post office and major business establishments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

3
Delhi

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

4
Nation

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

5
Jalandhar

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

6
Diaspora

2 get life term for killing British Sikh boy 'thinking him to be a member of rival gang'

7
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra's apartment decked up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

8
Nation

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

9
Nation Explainer

Pakistan descends into chaos; what is happening in India's neighbourhood

10
World

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan gets blanket relief in several cases, granted 2-week protective bail in graft case

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Top News

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates : Counting begins; curfew imposed in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP

Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Wankhede sought ~25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI

Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI

FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites

‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul

‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul

Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...

Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe

Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe

Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...


Cities

View All

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Amritsar MC officials demolish Illegal structures in Golden Avenue

50 years on, Amritsar Improvement Trust allottees get ownership rights

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot bags Class X top spot

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Overcharging rampant at ISBT-43 parking in Chandigarh

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Group clash turns violent, one shot, another critical

MLA, Congress workers protest after tiff with MC Commissioner

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Students come out with flying colours

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Thapar engg student found dead in hostel