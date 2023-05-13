Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 12

Come June, driving on one of the busiest inner city grids will become smooth and fast.

This will be possible with the opening of the much-awaited partially-access controlled up to six-lane elevated highway corridor in Ludhiana.

With over 90 per cent of the work already done, the Rs 756.27-crore project of the Centre will be ready by June-end.

Work on one of the busiest arteries of the Maximum City has already missed a deadline in April 2020.

Project Report Cost: Rs 756.27 cr Length: 12.951-km Start date: October 10, 2017 Initial deadline: April 7, 2020 Fresh deadline: June 30, 2023

Started in October 2017, the construction of a 12.95-km stretch between the busy Samrala chowk and the outer Ludhiana municipal limits on National Highway-95 is now set to be completed by June.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune here on Friday that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Ashok Kumar Rolaniya has assured him that the authority was trying its best to complete the project by June-end, and in case there was any spillover, it would be completed latest in July.

He said not only the elevated portion but also the road running below it would be fully carpeted. Rolaniya assured Arora that all machineries and material not required at the site would be removed shortly.

“This project will bring respite to Ludhiana citizens as it will ensure smooth and seamless traffic flow on one of the busiest roads passing through the city,” Arora said, urging local residents to bear traffic issues for few more days till the completion of the project.

The NHAI Project Director also raised the issue of land at a petrol pump, which had to be acquired for the completion of a small patch of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik promised to take care of this issue at the earliest. She said it was being delayed because of some legal complications.

Rolaniya also told Arora that parking lots for markets on both sides of the highway had also been planned and work on the same would begin following a formal nod from the head office.

“The NHAI team is working very hard and seriously day and night. The authority has also made arrangements for additional machinery to carry on the construction work if the existing machinery gets faulty,” Arora said.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who had recently called on NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to press for the early completion of the project, said he had been informed by officials that there would be four slip roads on the elevated highway — one each near Verka Plant, PAU, Bhai Bala Chowk and Hotel Park Plaza. There would also be a provision for traffic to move towards the bus stand and Shri Durga Mata Mandir.

“I have observed that all norms with regard to the quality standards are being strictly followed by the NHAI,” Arora said.

The NH-05 section passing through Ludhiana city was being constructed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode under the NHDP Phase IV.

The elevated highway will be a six-lane road from Bharat Nagar to municipal limits with two loops — one towards railway station and another towards the ISBT.

The project entails six ramps — three each at exit and entry points, and a 320-metre flyover at Cheema chowk, which has already been opened for traffic in February last.

Even as work on the project had commenced on October 10, 2017, it could not be accelerated due to existing trees, electricity supply lines of 11, 66, and 220-KV, and presence of sewer and water supply lines at several locations.

While the Cheema chowk flyover was completed and opened to traffic in December, 2020, the work from 9.5-km to 12.95-km, including two ramps on either side for entry and exit, will be completed shortly.

The work on the remaining portion of the project from Bharat Nagar to the canal will be completed by June.

Uninterrupted flow to govt offices

The elevated highway will provide uninterrupted flow of traffic to several government offices, including the Mini-Secretariat, Commissioner of Police office, head post office and major business establishments.