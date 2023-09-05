 Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

Project’s first span complete, parts of stretch to be ready by Sept 30

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

The first span of the elevated road will be opened for traffic from next Monday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 4

Finally, the much-awaited partially-access controlled four-lane elevated highway corridor in Ludhiana has reached the completion stage, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has claimed.

PROJECT REPORT

Cost Rs 756.27 crore
Length 12.951-km
Start date October 10, 2017
Deadlines missed

April 7, 2020,

June 30 and

July 31, 2023
Fresh deadline September 30

While the first span of the Rs 756.27-crore big ticket project would be opened for traffic from September 11 onwards, the rest of the entire 12.95-km-long stretch would be ready for vehicular movement by September 30, officials have revealed.

The development assumes significance as the work on one of the busiest arteries of the city had already missed three deadlines of completion in April 2020, June 30 and July 31, 2023.

Started in October 2017, the construction of elevated highway between the busy Samrala Chowk and the Ludhiana municipal limits on the National Highway-95 is now scheduled to complete by the month-end.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project here recently, told The Tribune, here on Monday, that the major part of the project had already been completed with over 98 per cent overall completion so far while the work to finish the remaining work has been put on the fast track to ensure early completion.

He said the first span of the elevated highway from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) side would be opened for traffic on September 11 while the remaining three stretches — second span on its opposite side and third towards the Jagraon bridge side and last span towards the ISBT side – would be thrown open by September 30.

Arora, who took a test drive on the completed first span of the highway, was apprised by NHAI officials that 220 men, 10 cranes, two overhead gantry, a batch-mix plant, seven hydra and transit mixers had been pressed into service to further escalate the pace of the ongoing work.

Constantly pushing for the completion of the ongoing NHAI projects, the Rajya Sabha MP urged the team of the officials concerned, led by the NHAI Project Director, to finish the balance work within the minimum possible time to complete the project.

“The NHAI team is working hard and seriously day and night. Even the NHAI has made arrangements for additional machinery to carry on the construction work without any interruption, if any fault occurs in the existing machinery,” he stated.

Arora, who had recently called on NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to press for the early completion of the project, said he had been informed that there would be four slip roads — one each near Verka Plant, PAU, Bhai Bala Chowk and Hotel Park Plaza — on the elevated highway. There would also be a provision for vehicular traffic to move towards the bus stand and Shri Durga Mata Mandir, the MP added.

He said the NHAI officials had also made an appeal to the public to follow guidelines of the NHAI and not to exceed speed of their vehicles above the permissible limit of 80 kmph on elevated highway.

“I have observed that all norms with regard to the quality standards are being strictly followed by the NHAI in completing the project,” Arora expressed, while patting the back of the official machinery for putting in their best efforts to bring the project to the advanced stage of completion.

Uninterrupted flow

The NH-95 section passing through the city was being constructed on the EPC mode under the NHDP, Phase IV.

The elevated highway, connecting Samrala Chowk to the Ludhiana municipal limits till the Ferozepur road on the NH-05 in the city, will be six-laned from Bharat Nagar to the municipal limits with two loops — one towards the railway station and another the ISBT.

The project entails six ramps — three each at exit and entry points, and a flyover at Cheema chowk with 320-meter length, which has already been completed and opened for traffic by the then NHAI chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu here in February last.

The under-construction elevated highway will provide uninterrupted flow of traffic.

Even as the construction work on the project had commenced on October 10, 2017, it could not be accelerated due to existing trees, electricity supply lines of 11, 66 and 220-KV and presence of sewer and water supply lines at several locations.

While the Cheema chowk flyover was completed and opened to traffic in December 2020, the work from 9.5 km to 12.95 km, including two ramps on either side for exit and entry, will be completed shortly.

The work on the remaining portion of the project from Bharat Nagar to canal will be completed by June.

Don't Miss

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

