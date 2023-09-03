Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 2

In a major development aimed at giving wings to the industrial hub of the North, the direct flight between Ludhiana and Delhi will be resumed from next week.

The first flight between Ludhiana and Delhi will operate on September 6.

The route has been awarded to Big Charters with a 19-seater aircraft under Udan 4.2 bidding round under the summer schedule.

The development assumes significance as the lone Ludhiana-Delhi flight had been suspended since August 2020 following which local residents, especially industrialists, were forced to either travel by road or take flight to Delhi from Mohali.

Besides resuming the flight to Delhi, more domestic flights from Ludhiana to different destinations are also on the anvil.

It was conveyed by Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia to Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora.

Arora, who had been demanding the resumption of domestic flight operations from Ludhiana since long, told The Tribune, here on Saturday, that the resumption of direct flight from Ludhiana to Delhi would not only promote trade and industry but also facilitate residents of both cities to travel more frequently in lesser time and with more ease and safety.

A private carrier, Big Charter Private Limited’s Fly Big, will be operating the flight through a 19-seater DHC-400 twin engine new aircraft, made in Canada.

Managing director of the firm Sanjay Mandavia said the one-way fare of the flight would be Rs 3,148 and it would take 1 hour 25 minutes to reach Ludhiana from Delhi while the return journey would be covered in 1 hour and 15 minutes only.

He said the flight would operate five days a week, from Monday to Friday. “We may expand the operations according to response and passenger traffic,” Mandavia said, adding that the flight would operate daily, all seven days a week from October-end.

The opening flight will take off from the Hindon domestic airport at 9:25 am on September 6 and arrive at the Sahnewal domestic airport at 10:50 am while the return flight will depart from Sahnewal at 11:10 am to reach Hindon at 12:25 pm.

While Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd) will be the chief guest at the inaugural flight from Hindon to Sahnewal, Arora will be the guest of honour and will fly from Delhi to Ludhiana in the inaugural flight.

MP’s push

Acceding to the MP’s request, Union Minister Scindia had approved the UDAN route between Hindon and Ludhiana to operate flight operations to and fro both airports.

Scindia said with the repeal of the Air Corporation Act in March, 1994, the Indian domestic aviation was deregulated for commercial flight operations. “It is, therefore, up to the airlines to provide air services to specific places depending upon the traffic demand and commercial viability subject to compliance with the extant guidelines in this regard,” he said.

The minister has shared the MP’s request for resuming more domestic flight operations from the Ludhiana airport with all scheduled domestic airlines for favourable consideration.

The lone Ludhiana-Delhi-Ludhiana flight, which was awarded to Alliance Air in the first round of bidding and commenced operations on September 1, 2017, under the Udan route, was discontinued by the operator on August 31, 2020, after completion of three-year tenure. Since then, there was no domestic flight from Ludhiana.

Demand since 2022

The resumption of the Hindon-Ludhiana-Hindon flight has been made almost two years after RS MP Sanjeev Arora had taken up the matter with the union minister in January 2022.

Hindon 24 km from Delhi

The Hindon civil airport enclave in Ghaziabad, operated by the AAI at the Hindon Air Force Station, was the second commercial airport in the NCR, which was around 24 km from the New Delhi railway station and connected by Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar metro station of Ghaziabad.

Hindon-Bathinda flight From September 10

The direct flight to and from Hindon-Bathinda-Hindon will also take off from September 10.