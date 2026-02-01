Commercial flights expected from Halwara airport to start in first quarter of March: MP

Residents of this part of Malwa will see commercial flights take off from the Halwara airport soon. Though none of the authorities in the Civil Aviation or the Airports Authority of India confirmed launching of a test flight from the air terminal, sources revealed that a white coloured Boeing 737 had landed here and taken off for New Delhi on Tuesday.

However, ex-officio chairman of the local committee of Airports Authority of India and MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai said all technicalities for starting scheduled flights of Air India had been completed. He said commercial flights were expected to start from the first quarter of March.

“I have talked to convener of the local committee of Airports Authority of India and he has confirmed that all formalities for starting Air India flights have been completed, but documentation in connection with Indigo flights is yet going on,” Boparai said, adding that the convener had not confirmed the operation of the test flight on Tuesday.

Boparai said he had recently met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi and requested him to start flights from Halwara airport without further delay. Boparai had also demanded regular flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Nanded, Patna and Varanasi from the Halwara airport.

The Halwara airport terminal was inaugurated on February 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No flights were started post inauguration.