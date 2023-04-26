‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

After two city residents filed a petition against the alleged unlawful commercialisation, installation of a private person’s statue, and high ride rates by a private firm in Rakh Bagh, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the MC Commissioner to verify the facts, take remedial action and submit a report within two months.

Action will be taken if discrepancies found: officials

According to applicants Amandeep Singh Bains and Yogesh Maini, the park was given to the private firm for maintenance as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) by the Municipal Corporation. However, the firm has further outsourced it to a third party for unauthorised purposes.

The firm concerned has violated agreement conditions but the MC had not taken any action to date, they alleged.

Amandeep Singh Bains, one of the applicants, has alleged that rides were being operated through a third party by the firm but the MC had never taken action. He also pointed out that several restaurants and commercial shops have come up in Rakh Bagh, which have resulted in the loss of the park’s prime motive of providing a healthy environment to people.

Yogesh Maini, the other applicant, has alleged that the private firm had installed a statue of their family member in the public park, which is against the Supreme Court’s directions of preserving open spaces for parks and playgrounds. He also claimed that the land of the bagh had been concretised in many places, which was against environmental laws.

The NGT has given directions to the MC Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to verify the facts and take remedial action in accordance with the law. The NGT also ordered to submit an action- taken report within two months.

Meanwhile, civic body officials have stated that no commercialisation of Rakh Bagh has taken place and that all permissions for the maintenance of the park and installation of swings were granted according to the norms set by the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the MC.

They said: “Swings are an integral part of the park and serve as recreational activities for children. The Rakh Bagh is currently being used solely as a park/garden. The civic body has assured that it will investigate points raised by the petitioner and if any discrepancies are found, corrective action will be taken. The MC will submit its report on the matter to the NGT.”