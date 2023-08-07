Commerical vehicle owners protest against jugaad rehris

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 6

Small commerical vehicle owners under the banner of the United Trade Union, Punjab, today held a protest against the use of motorcycle-drawn modified carts (jugaad rehris) in Khanna. Protesters along with their vehicles gathered in large numbers on the national highway in Khanna. However, the police and district administration did not allow the protesters to lay siege on the highway.

They submitted a memorandum of demands seeking action against the jugad rehris and sought an immediate meeting with the senior officials of Punjab government regarding the issue.

Harjinder Singh Kalalmajra state committee member of the union said these bike carts are being run without any government permission but their presence is causing huge loss to the genuine small commercial vehicle owners and if action not taken on time, commercial vehicle owners will not get any work and will not be able to feed their families.

These carts are not evening paying any tax, but our commercial vehicles are paying all taxes to ply on the road, alleged Harjinder.

“We have been assured by the authorities that challans would issued from Monday. If no action is taken, union members will start hunger strike, ”added Harjinder.