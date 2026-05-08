Commission orders builder to refund Rs 11.72 lakh in Ludhiana

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed a builder to refund Rs 11.72 lakh along with interest to an aggrieved consumer. The commission found the decision of the builder of not refunding the amount after cancellation of flat in 2018 to be unfair.

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Delivering the verdict, the commission’s Additional Bench president Preeti Malhotra and its member Mohinder Singh Brar held that the builder would also be liable to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation on account of deficient services coupled with unfair trade practice. The commission also ordered the builder to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant.

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The orders came on a complaint moved by Mukesh Gandhi, a resident of Malerkotla in Sangrur district, against Hero Realty Private Limited and its housing project “Hero Homes” located at Birmi village near Ludhiana. Divulging the details, complainant’s lawyer Pushkar Mahendru apprised that the former had booked a 2.5 BHK flat in 2015 after being approached by representatives of the builder-cum-developer, who showcased a sample flat and highlighted various features and modern amenities.

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Subsequently, the complainant was persuaded to upgrade to a larger 3 BHK unit measuring approximately 1,700 sq ft, with assurances of better suitability for his family and attractive discounts. Relying on these representations, the complainant proceeded with the upgraded booking and paid Rs 11.72 lakh in instalments.

However, the dispute arose when he visited the project site in December 2020 and allegedly found stark differences between what had been promised and what was actually constructed.

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The developer, on the other hand, contested the complaint and denied the allegations. It was argued that the complainant was a habitual defaulter and had repeatedly changed the unit and payment plans. The consumer failed to pay balance amount of Rs 56.43 lakh, resulting in cancellation. They asserted that the cancellation was lawful and in line with contractual provisions, including forfeiture clauses.

After hearing both parties and examining the documentary evidence placed on record, the commission observed that while there was material to suggest that the complainant had defaulted in making certain payments, the conduct of the builder in retaining the deposited amount without refund could not be justified. The commission noted that even after cancellation of the allotment, the developer failed to refund the amount in accordance with the terms of the agreement.