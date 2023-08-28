Commissioner of Police gets rousing welcome at Sidhwan Bet

Ludhiana, August 27
Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu received a rousing reception at his ancestral village, Sidhwan Bet, during his visit on Saturday.
Besides his family members, he was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. This was Sidhu’s first visit to his ancestral village after joining here as the commissioner of police about nine months ago.
Later, both Sidhu and Arora were honoured by the gurudwara management committee, nagar panchayat and various other social and religious organisations at the village Gurudwara Sahib.
Arora remembered Sidhu’s grandfather Dr Kehar Singh Sidhu, who was a freedom fighter. He said Dr Kehar was also a philanthropist, social reformer and a legend in the Malwa belt. He said the CP had truly followed the footsteps of his grandfather and father Late Gurcharan Singh Sidhu. The MP announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh out of his MPLAD Fund for setting up a community hall. He handed over a letter in this regard to the village sarpanch. He said he would release more funds, if required in the future.
The police commissioner got emotional remembering his father and grandfather on the occasion. He said Sidhwan Bet is the land of his forefathers and it was a great honour for him to be present at this place. He urged the public to also play the role of watchdog against drug menace.
