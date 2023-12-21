Commissioner of Police urged to step up police presence in industrial areas

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust national president Ashok Thapar today urged Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal to intensify patrolling in the industrial areas to keep an eye on snatchers and other anti-social elements.

During a meeting with the top cop, Thapar impressed upon him the need for increased police presence in the areas, stressing that it could serve as a deterrent to the criminals who tend to target factory owners and workers.

