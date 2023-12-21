Commissioner of Police urged to step up police presence in industrial areas

Ludhiana, December 20
Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust national president Ashok Thapar today urged Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal to intensify patrolling in the industrial areas to keep an eye on snatchers and other anti-social elements.
During a meeting with the top cop, Thapar impressed upon him the need for increased police presence in the areas, stressing that it could serve as a deterrent to the criminals who tend to target factory owners and workers.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341