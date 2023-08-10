Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 9

Continuing with its sustained campaign against drugs, gangsters, and criminals, the Commissionerate Police have achieved major breakthroughs during the past seven months of the year.

Acting tough, the police have arrested 453 drug smugglers with 629 kg of contraband, 217 gangsters by neutralising 48 gangs, cracked 328 blind cases of heinous crime, traced 2,836 criminal cases and caught 329 proclaimed offenders (POs) on the run for the past long time.

Besides, properties of drug lords confiscated during the past seven months were also attached. The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which was earlier famous for all good reasons, had recently attained the dubious distinction of being the hotspot for illegal drug trade.

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had further put the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, under focus for being the hub of an international drug syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence as cases registered under various provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, accused arrested and recoveries of contraband and intoxicant substances have also increased manifold in the state’s industrial and business capital.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the Commissionerate Police had been waging a war on drugs and all-out efforts were being made to catch smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and, in turn, prevent narcotics-related offences.

He said a sustained campaign had also been launched against gangsters, history sheeters, notorious elements, liquor smugglers and POs, who were evading law for a long time.

Sidhu, who had joined as Ludhiana police chief in November last, said the anti-drug drive had led to arrest of 453 smugglers in 346 cases registered under the NDPS Act and seized almost 629 kg of contraband and intoxicant pills and capsules.

While the maximum seizure was of 398 kg of poppy husk, 157-gm ICE and seven-gm lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) were also among the major recoveries.

Among other varieties of drugs confiscated included 167-kg ganja, 46-kg opium, 12.5-kg heroin, 4-kg each hashish and intoxicant powder, 1-kg charas, 25-gram cocaine, and over 46,000 pills and capsules that were misused for intoxication.

The Commissionerate Police had also attached properties worth Rs 1.63 crore belonging to the three habitual offenders.

Under the anti-gangster operation, 217 wanted gangsters from 48 gangs, which were neutralised, were arrested to solve at least 98 cases in which they were involved.

The Commissionerate Police also cracked 328 blind cases of heinous crime, which included 11 murder, three causing death by negligence, three attempt to murder, one rape, 85 cases of kidnapping and abduction of girls and women to compel marriage, and 225 cases involving crime against property.

The action against illegal use of arms and ammunition led to the arrest of 27 criminals in 21 cases under the Arms Act and the IPC relevant sections with the recovery of 44 pistols, 3 revolvers, 175 cartridges, 25 magazines, and three knives.

The rampant illegal liquor smuggling was also checked with the arrest of 157 smugglers in 126 cases under the relevant sections of the Excise Act and recovery of 107-litre illicit liquor, 11,773-litre licit liquor, 17,050-litre lahan, and a working still.

As many as 329 POs were apprehended in 33 NDPS cases and 296 cases pertaining to other criminal offences, in which they were wanted for a long time. Cracking the whip against property crime, the police had traced 618 cases of crime against property with the recovery of stolen property worth Rs 18 crore, which included 580 stolen vehicles, 1,219 snatched/ stolen mobile phones, 4 kg of stolen gold ornaments, 4 kg of burgled silver jewellery, and Rs 8.12 crore looted cash.

The illegal business of gambling was also targeted with the arrest of 344 gamblers in 138 cases with the seizure of Rs 29.39 lakh cash used for gambling.

The Commissionerate Police had destroyed a huge cache of contraband recovered from smugglers and peddlers in 278 cases of the NDPS Act during the recent past.

The analysis of recovery and disposal of drugs showed that poppy husk remained the most favourite contraband in Ludhiana. The seizure of 398 kg of poppy husk was the maximum among all types of recovered contrabands during the past seven months.

Properties attached

Tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, the Commissionerate Police had also attached properties worth Rs 1.63 crore belonging to the three habitual offenders.

Zero tolerance for crime: CP

“Continuing with our offensive against drugs, gangsters, notorious criminals, and proclaimed offenders, we have

adopted a zero tolerance approach against drug smugglers, gangsters, and other criminals. Nobody involved directly or indirectly in any illegal trade and crime will be spared at any cost. The sustained drive against drugs, gangsters and criminals would continue in future as well to target all big and small fish involved. The properties of the drug smugglers are being attached to act as a deterrent,” said Mandeep Singh Sidhu, CP.