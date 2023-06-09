Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

With the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project set to miss another deadline, the Vidhan Sabha Committee formed to look into the issues related to Buddha Nullah and Ghaggar river, has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the work and ensure its completion by March 31 next year.

According to officials, 86% project work has been completed so far. The project had failed to meet its initial deadline of December 2022. The deadline was later extended to June 30, 2023.

In a meeting held today, the committee members engaged with officials from the Municipal Corporation, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and other departments concerned to assess the progress of the project.

Committee chairman Daljeet Singh Grewal said they have instructed the officials concerned to address any issues, accelerate the ongoing project and ensure its completion by March 31 next year.

The meeting was attended by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal as well as AAP MLAs Ashok Parashar, Madan Lal Bagga, Hardeep Singh Mundian, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, and other officials.

Grewal emphasized the need for officials to take appropriate measures to prevent pollution in the nullah. He added that appropriate action will be taken against any official found neglecting his/her duties and ignoring violations.

Discussions regarding steps being taken to stop cow dung from getting into the nullah, working of common effluent treatment plants established for treating waste of dyeing industry etc. also took place during the meeting.

Following the meeting, Grewal, accompanied by fellow members and officials, reviewed the ongoing activities under the project. Concerns were raised regarding the discharge of polluted water into the Buddha Nullah.

According to information, the officials have been instructed to complete upgrading the 111 MLD STP at Bhattian by July 31 and 152 MLD STP at Balloke by December 31. The officials have been asked to ensure completion of construction of effluent treatment plants for dairy complexes on Hambran Road and Tajpur Road at the earliest.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board has been directed to take action against erring industries located along the banks of the Buddha Nullah, while the Municipal Corporation has been directed to inspect sewerage connections.

