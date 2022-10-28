Committee formed to examine PMAY payments

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has formed a committee of six members to probe the release of payments to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) here in Ludhiana.

Following a complaint, a probe was conducted earlier against an official who was accused of making herself and four of her close relatives the beneficiaries of the scheme. Now, a committee has been formed to examine whether the payments made under the scheme were issued to eligible beneficiaries or not.

The committee, headed by a joint commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, has been asked to submit a report within 15 days.

Notably, RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira had alleged in September that the official had made herself and four of her close relatives as beneficiaries in the scheme.