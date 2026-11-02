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Home / Ludhiana / Committee questions efficacy of new panel on Buddha Dariya pollution

Committee questions efficacy of new panel on Buddha Dariya pollution

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The PAC emphasised that restoration of the Buddha Dariya should be integrated with the protection of the Sutlej, groundwater resources, drainage networks and surrounding ecosystems.
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With pollution in the Buddha Dariya remaining unresolved despite years of government intervention, the Public Action Committee (PAC) for Mattewara Jungles, Sutlej and Buddha Dariya has questioned whether the latest committee constituted to address the issue will deliver a lasting solution or merely prolong the cycle of delays.

The PAC said efforts to rejuvenate the dariya had remained incomplete despite repeated government announcements, administrative interventions, court proceedings and significant public expenditure. It alleged that untreated or inadequately treated industrial effluents, dairy waste and sewage continued to pollute the waterbody and pose a serious threat to the Sutlej.

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Referring to the recently constituted 10-member committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, which has been tasked with submitting recommendations within 15 days, the PAC welcomed his involvement but stressed that the panel would need adequate technical expertise, administrative backing and the authority to ensure effective implementation of its recommendations.

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The panel said the government must prioritise measurable outcomes over meetings and announcements. It called for the identification and closure of illegal discharge points, proper segregation of industrial effluents and domestic sewage, independent audits of CETPs, STPs and dairy ETPs, and a transparent mechanism to monitor pollution levels.

The PAC also raised questions regarding the reported Rs 1.5-crore IIT Ropar study, seeking details about its current status, expenditure, findings and deliverables. It demanded that the report be made public if completed, or the government issue a detailed status update explaining reasons for any delay.

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It further sought clarity on the pending report of a committee associated with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and asked whether its findings would be submitted before the National Green Tribunal.

The organisation emphasised that restoration of the Buddha Dariya should be integrated with the protection of the Sutlej, groundwater resources, drainage networks and surrounding ecosystems. It called for a time-bound action plan with clearly defined targets for 15, 30 and 90 days and six months.

The PAC said the latest initiative must translate into a tangible reduction in pollution levels and stricter enforcement against violators, rather than becoming yet another chapter in a long history of assurances and delayed action.

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