Common man feels the heat as eateries, tea stalls hike prices due to LPG crisis

The common man seems to be badly affected due to the ongoing US-Iran-Israel war. Amid the LPG crisis, which the district administration claims to have stabilised to a great extent, dhaba owners and tea vendors have increased prices of various items, putting a dent in the monthly budget of people, especially daily wagers who visit small dhabas or tea stalls.

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Many dhabas and tea vends in the city have increased rates of dishes, chapatis and tea due to the shortage of LPG. Raju, who runs a tea stall near AC Market, said he was selling tea at Rs 10 per cup but since the LPG was not easily available, he had to shell out double the amount to get his cylinder refilled. Hence, he has increased the rate to Rs 15 per cup. “I am getting a cylinder in black for Rs 2,000, which was not more than Rs 900 in the past. How will I survive if I don’t increase the price,” he asks.

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As dhaba operators have increased rates of chapatis and dishes, the worst affected are daily wagers, who have to visit dhabas for survival. “Most of the migrant workers visit small dhabas to have food but they have increased Rs 20-30 on an item. Earlier, meals were available for Rs 60-70 but now I am paying Rs 85-90 for the same. For a daily wager like me, having food at such prices is difficult,” said Chandan Kumar, a daily wager.

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The owner of Rishi Dhaba, Gurpreet Singh, said around 25 per cent of the dhaba owners had increased rates as they were not able to sustain. “We also had been cutting menu items due to the non-availability of the LPG. But now, there is improvement in demand and supply of commercial cylinders. We are switching over to the previous elaborated menu,” he said.

Vishal, another daily wager, said those visiting expensive restaurants and hostels could afford the hike but for people like him who visit dhabas for their survival, increase in rates of chapatis and curries was too much.