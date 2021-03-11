Common man hit hard by rise in veggie, milk prices, say locals

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 19

A two-rupee rise in the cost of milk by companies such as Verka, Amul , Mother Dairy etc. has caused a lot of inconvenience to customers, especially the poor and needy, who are already going through a tough time due to inflation.

Kamlesh, a domestic helper, said in the past 6-8 months, rates of nearly every commodity has increased, including cooking oil, cooking gas, milk, pulses, vegetables etc.

“Imagine, how would we survive? If I have to buy one kg of tomato, potato and onion, I have to shell out Rs 100. These get consumed within two days in family of 4-5 members. The gas cylinder, which of Rs 900 about a year back, now costs Rs 1,080. The cooking oil is no less than Rs 160-170 per litre. The rates of everything are skyrocketing. It is becoming difficult for us to survive”, rued Kamlesh, whose husband is a daily wager.

It is not just the poor who are bearing the brunt of inflation but the middle-class families are also hit by price rise. “Rs 2 per liter hike in milk prices appears small but everything is becoming expensive. With milk, the rates of cheese, curd, butter etc. are bound to rise. The inflation upsets our routine budget,” said Shradha, a homemaker.

“No green vegetable (beans, cauliflower, capsicum, ladyfinger etc) is less than Rs 60-80 per kg. I have to shell out Rs 1,000 on vegetables for about a week,” said another homemaker.

Sardul Singh, who supplies milk from Threeke village, said usually during May/June, the prices are hiked every year. However, this time, the prices were raised a bit later. “At this time, the cows give lesser milk and there is more demand. The prices of green and dry fodder has also increased and the disease in cows has raised an alarm. We are getting the animals regularly checked and vaccinated. Due to all these reasons, the prices were bound to rise,” said the milkman.

