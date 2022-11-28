Tribune News Service

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital’s (DMCH) College of Nursing observed the Communal Harmony Day on the college campus. Dr Triza Jiwan, principal, College of Nursing, advised the students to cultivate ‘goodness’ to such an extent that it becomes difficult for others to vitiate young minds. Activities that were held on the occasion included poster-making contest, mime, slogan contest, declamation contest and cultural dances.

World Antimicrobial Awareness week

Department of Microbiology of DMCH celebrated World Antimicrobial Awareness week. The theme of the week for this year was “Preventing antimicrobial resistance together.” Week-long activities were conducted to commemorate the event, including quiz competition for MBBS students, awareness talk by infection control nurses and resident doctors of Department of Microbiology, poster-making and slogan-writing competitions for BSc students, etc. Dr Veenu Gupta, professor and head of the Department of Microbiology, stated that the World Health Organization had declared AMR (antimicrobial resistance) as one of the top 10 global public health threats.

Cochlear implant surgery

Dr Rajeev Kapila from Deep Hospital has performed a cochlear implant surgery with the latest technology of slim modiolar electrode (CI632) with Nucleus 8 sound processor. Dr Kapila said he had been performing cochlear implant surgeries for the last 16 years. Initially, a large number of patients were forced to travel out of Punjab to cities like Delhi or Mumbai to avail the most advanced technology. But now, Dr Kapila has developed a strong team which has resulted in best outcomes for every child operated.