Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 9

Shahi Imam of Punjab Maulana Mohammed Usman Rehmani said the recent communal clashes at Patiala were a calculated conspiracy of anti-national and separatist forces to disturb peace in Punjab.

Addressing a news conference at Jama Masjid here today he maintained that these evil designs of secessionist elements — both local and those sitting in foreign lands — to create disharmony between different communities would not be allowed to succeed.

He said the communal violence was an ample proof of desperation on the part of anti-national and separatist forces, who seemed to be fighting a battle solely for their survival. He, however, added that it was most shameful to launch direct communal attacks on members of a particular religion or community. Such type of ‘hooliganism’ would not be allowed in Punjab and the people of Punjab would fight unitedly to foil all such attempts.

The Shahi Imam observed that during the atmosphere of frayed tempers, some video clips targeting members of the Muslim community had also been posted on social media to rouse communal passions. He asserted that the same people are now running a campaign against Muslims who raise the issue of separate Sikh state in June every year. “Those indulging in such anti-national activities have no religion and every sane person ought to see through their nefarious objectives,” he added.

Usman called upon Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to book all such communal and mischievous elements and put them behind bars so that all attempts to disturb peace and harmony in the state could be defeated once and for all.