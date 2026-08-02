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Home / Ludhiana / Community health officers hold protest over unfulfilled demands

Community health officers hold protest over unfulfilled demands

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:49 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Community health officers during a protest in Ludhiana on Saturday.
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The Community Health Officers (CHO) Association, Punjab, staged a protest here on Saturday, alleging the state government had failed to fulfil their long-pending demands.

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They also staged a two-hour hunger strike as a mark of protest. The protesters raised slogans the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and what they said was its apathetic approach towards CHOs.

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Union leaders said the state government was only giving assurances by holding repeated meetings, and was not taking any concrete action at the grassroots.

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They said the Chief Minister had given time for a meeting to the CHO union on July 29, but despite the leaders reaching Chandigarh, no meeting was held. According to them, it led to anger and resentment among the protesting CHOs.

Union leaders alleged it was not the first time they had been “betrayed” and claimed the state government had been adopting a policy of “mere lobbying” and wasting time by holding meetings even as legitimate demands of the CHOs remained pending.

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“Now, the time has come for the state government to implement its promises by issuing written notifications, instead of just assurances,” said a protester.

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