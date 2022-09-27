Community kitchen premises inundated, poor at receiving end

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, September 26

The ‘Sanjhi Rasoi’, a community kitchen dedicated to the poor, slum dwellers and needy of the region, is the worst sufferer during heavy rains.

All wings of the community kitchen premises, including stores, washing centre and the serving area are inundated. The prepared food goes waste. Rainwater has spoiled stocks of flour, pulses and vegetables.

Beneficiaries had to return without partaking of meals as the serving area was inaccessible.

Kamal Arora, a community kitchen organiser, regretted that the administration had failed to provide proper facilities for running the facility, which started under the supervision of then Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur, Ghanshyam Thori, around four years ago.

“Though ration expenses are being managed with the help of donors, we are not in a position to undertake repairs and renovation of the community kitchen premises. All our appeals to construct a road-level floor have fallen on deaf ears of the authorities in the civic body,” said Arora.

Maintaining that no request was ever received from the organisers in the past, Municipal Council Executive Officer Chandra Prakash Wadhwa said, “We will be forwarding their representation, when received, to the authorities concerned in the Local Bodies Department and get the work done after receiving due recommendations in the regular House meeting of the civic body.”

#Sangrur