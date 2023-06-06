 Community policing provides ground for cops to evade duty : The Tribune India

Community policing provides ground for cops to evade duty

Community policing provides ground for cops to evade duty


Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh /Raikot, June 5

First week of June, rechristened as ‘Ghallughara Week’ by radical Sikh organisations is a litmus test for the majority of police officials in the region. They are virtually isolated from other sections of society, including family members, due to their round-the-clock duties and responsibilities.

However, certain individuals, allegedly with the blessing of their political masters, continue to enjoy special status under the pretext of community policing. They pose as reel makers, bloggers, poets and philanthropists, distributing to the poor and providing reading material to needy students.

These officials frequently engage in optional activities that deviate significantly from their primary duty. Not only does this disrupt the normal functioning of the concerned officials, but it also demoralizes the overburdened cops who diligently work under stressful circumstances.

Residents alleged that some cops posted in various offices of Malerkotla, Ludhiana Commissionerate and Ludhiana (rural) police districts are excessively active on social media. “Though we have nothing to do with their official or unofficial activities, we feel embarrassed when they boast of having direct links with high-ranking officials in administration to seek undue favours from us,” said an SHO posted at a police station in Ludhiana (Rural), alleging that a cops from Ludhiana Commissionerate had asked him to facilitate admissions for a private university.

Further investigations revealed that a non gazetted officer posted as Line Officer (PCR) Ludhiana, along with his associates, had been attending functions of academic and non-academic institutes allegedly for harnessing support for a private university and some private public schools. When confronted by cops of his non-district beats, he claimed that he had sought special permission for his social activities.

Another junior officer, who attempted to gain popularity by uploading reels while wearing his uniform, even in restricted areas of police stations, has been transferred on administrative grounds to another police station outside the subdivision. He is now hesitant to provide details of his social media IDs and email, fearing further action, according to sources at the District Police Office in Malerkotla.

Circle officers and SHOs in the region have already cautioned their staff members against exploiting their official capacity for personal gain or to benefit friends and relatives.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said, “As such we don’t receive any discrete instructions on the issue, but if someone is found exploiting his or her official for some ulterior motive, action is taken according to law,” said Sandhu maintaining that community policing is allowed only after performing primary duties and that too, within area of jurisdiction.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

5
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

8
Haryana

2 sons of DIG among 4 arrested for creating ruckus after being refused liquor at shop in Gurugram

9
Punjab

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

10
Nation

Abhishek Banerjee's wife, kids stopped at Kolkata airport from boarding Dubai flight

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified

1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...

Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The weather department, however, did not give a tentative da...


Cities

View All

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

'Follow the path shown by Guru Hargobind Sahib'

Heritage Walk cries for attention

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Being held captive in Oman, Jagraon woman returns home

MC installs plastic shredder machine at hot mix plant

City police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal