Community policing provides ground for cops to evade duty

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh /Raikot, June 5

First week of June, rechristened as ‘Ghallughara Week’ by radical Sikh organisations is a litmus test for the majority of police officials in the region. They are virtually isolated from other sections of society, including family members, due to their round-the-clock duties and responsibilities.

However, certain individuals, allegedly with the blessing of their political masters, continue to enjoy special status under the pretext of community policing. They pose as reel makers, bloggers, poets and philanthropists, distributing to the poor and providing reading material to needy students.

These officials frequently engage in optional activities that deviate significantly from their primary duty. Not only does this disrupt the normal functioning of the concerned officials, but it also demoralizes the overburdened cops who diligently work under stressful circumstances.

Residents alleged that some cops posted in various offices of Malerkotla, Ludhiana Commissionerate and Ludhiana (rural) police districts are excessively active on social media. “Though we have nothing to do with their official or unofficial activities, we feel embarrassed when they boast of having direct links with high-ranking officials in administration to seek undue favours from us,” said an SHO posted at a police station in Ludhiana (Rural), alleging that a cops from Ludhiana Commissionerate had asked him to facilitate admissions for a private university.

Further investigations revealed that a non gazetted officer posted as Line Officer (PCR) Ludhiana, along with his associates, had been attending functions of academic and non-academic institutes allegedly for harnessing support for a private university and some private public schools. When confronted by cops of his non-district beats, he claimed that he had sought special permission for his social activities.

Another junior officer, who attempted to gain popularity by uploading reels while wearing his uniform, even in restricted areas of police stations, has been transferred on administrative grounds to another police station outside the subdivision. He is now hesitant to provide details of his social media IDs and email, fearing further action, according to sources at the District Police Office in Malerkotla.

Circle officers and SHOs in the region have already cautioned their staff members against exploiting their official capacity for personal gain or to benefit friends and relatives.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said, “As such we don’t receive any discrete instructions on the issue, but if someone is found exploiting his or her official for some ulterior motive, action is taken according to law,” said Sandhu maintaining that community policing is allowed only after performing primary duties and that too, within area of jurisdiction.”