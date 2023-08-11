Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 10

As rain lashed the city this afternoon, commuters encountered difficulties on waterlogged roads in various areas of the city.

In certain spots, vehicles encountered snags while passing through accumulated water. There was traffic congestion on major routes such as Chandigarh Road, Old GT Road near Clock Tower and other prime locations.

Water accumulation was observed in multiple segments along the primary Chandigarh Road, Samrala Chowk, and Shingar Cinema Road. Similar conditions were reported near Baba Than Singh Chowk, CMCH road, Chaura Bazaar road, Manju Cinema road and other low-lying areas of the city. Furthermore, significant sewer overflow was evident at various points along Chandigarh Road and Moti Nagar road.

Commuters try to navigate a flooded stretch near Manju Cinema after rain in Ludhiana on Thursday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Sukhdev Singh Gill, a former councillor, said whenever it rains, sewers start overflowing, leading to accumulation of foul-smelling water on Moti Nagar Road and the main Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road. He emphasised the need for the Municipal Corporation to treat the issue ina serious manner.

A city-based resident, Satinderpal Singh, said: “Water accumulation was witnessed in various parts of the city shortly after rain today. We have been observing the situation in various parts of the city for the past several years during rainy days. It is imperative for the civic authorities to install a stormwater drainage system and undertake necessary measures to prevent further instances of waterlogging.”