Commuters harried as protesters block NH over Ambedkar statue desecration

Traffic on the National Highway-44 came to halt in the city on Wednesday as members of various organisations had announced a complete shutdown barring essential services against the desecration of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Jalandhar Bypass chowk, blocking the traffic completely for four hours, from 10 am to 2 pm. Even the protesters also sat at entry points of the Jagraon bridge and elevated bridge on the national highway stalling the entry of all vehicles. Only ambulances, school vans and other emergency vehicles were allowed to pass. To keep the traffic movement smooth, the police had provided some diversions but commuters still faced huge inconvenience.

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The protesters also visited several markets and asked shopkeepers to keep their shops shut as a support to the bandh call. Old city markets such as Chaura Bazaar, Bhadaur House, railway road, Saban Bazaar and Mata Rani Chowk witnessed a complete shutdown. A few shops, which were found open, were forcibly closed by the protesters.

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Slogans were raised against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to prevent the incident that insulted Dr Ambedkar. They warned that if the police would not nab the culprits who were behind the act, they would again launch an agitation.

After four hours, a memorandum was submitted to senior police officials. A meeting of the delegation with senior police and administration officials was fixed to share updates regarding investigation into the incident.

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The protesters had demanded that the suspects should be nabbed and strict action should be taken against them. They also demanded that a few months ago, some miscreants had also damaged the outer frame of the statue and that case was also lying unsolved. Now, the police should solve both cases in minimum possible time.

DCP (City) Alam Vijay Singh, Additional DCP Sameer Verma, along with senior police officials, CIA in-charge inspector Avtar Singh and a few SHOs remained at the protest site. The officials were in touch with the leaders of protesting organisations.

Meanwhile, ACP Rupinder Singh shared a video in which he assured that the culprits behind the incident would be nabbed soon.

Slogans raised against AAP MLA Bagga

A signboard of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the North constituency Madan Lal Bagga was blackened by the protesters. They expressed anger against the MLA for not paying any heed to demand of installation of CCTV cameras near the bypass and ignoring issues of the community. Slogans were also raised against him. People said they would show Bagga his real place in the coming Assembly elections.

A commuter said he and his family were going to attend a marriage in Jammu but got stuck in the traffic jam due to the protest.

Another person, who was travelling with his pet dog, said: “My pet cannot live without air condition. Since I remained stuck here for a long time, I could not keep my car on. My dog suffered health issues. The government should solve issues of the protesters so that commuters should not face any inconvenience.” Arjun Arora, a commuter, said: “If the government is not able to resolve the issue of the protesters, why commuters are being harassed.”

BJP leader flays act

Condemning the desecration of the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, in Ludhiana, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday termed the incident “deeply unfortunate and serious”.

He said such incidents could create tension and disturb social harmony and urged the state government to deal with the matter with seriousness, adding that the law and order situation in the state was becoming increasingly worrisome.