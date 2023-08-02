Commuters hit as neglected Dugri-Dhandra road poses risk

Tribune News Service

Hashraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 1

Failing to take heed of previous mishaps that occurred on the severely damaged section of Dugri-Dhandra Road, the authorities again neglected to carry out necessary repairs before the rainy season this year.

The stretch from the Dugri police station to Jain Mandir Chowk has remained in a dilapidated condition for several years as none of the departments took responsibility for its repair, despite receiving repeated complaints and protests from affected citizens.

A group of shopkeepers expressed frustration with the authorities for lack of action regarding the road’s repair. “Despite raising the issue with the Municipal Corporation, GLADA, and PWD previously, no repairs have been undertaken to date. The dangerous condition of the road, riddled by large and deep potholes, poses a significant risk of fatal accidents. Despite numerous complaints to different government departments, no action has been taken. During rainy weather, navigating through the road becomes a challenging task,” said Sanjeev Kumar of Dugri.

Gagandeep Singh Walia, a resident of Dugri-Dhandra Road, has witnessed the road’s deteriorating condition for the past four-five years. Though some repair work was done during the previous government’s tenure, the repaired sections were quickly washed away after rainfall. The road serves as a crucial route for thousands of people commuting between various rural areas and the city but its deplorable state continues to be ignored.

A trader said residents had raised the issue with MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu last year but the road remains neglected. Assurances were made that repairs would be done by February 2023 but no progress has been made so far.

It is important to note that different government departments had been shifting responsibility for the road’s maintenance in the past with MC officials claiming it falls outside their jurisdiction and PWD and GLADA officials also disclaiming responsibility.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said he had written to the Chief Minister, requesting the recarpeting of the stretch.

Man received injury on potholed portion

Meanwhile, a man riding a two-wheeler reportedly received a leg injury after he met with a mishap on a potholed section of Dugri-Dhandra Road near the Dugri police station said a shopkeeper, adding that potholes must be repaired at the earliest.