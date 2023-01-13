Commuters irked as traffic diversions lead to gridlock in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 12

The visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ caused a huge inconvenience to commuters on various city roads.

Roads leading to Samrala Chowk were blocked from 6 am onwards even before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi. Commuters were seen perplexed as they could not find ways to reach their destinations.

Areas around Samrala Chowk, including Jamalpur, Varadhman Chowk, Tajpur Road, Cheema Chowk, Transport Nagar, Baba Than Singh Chowk, Field Ganj, Chaura Bazaar, witnessed snarl-ups because of traffic diversions.

A policeman diverts traffic on a road in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

The Police said all roads leading to Samrala chowk were stopped for vehicular traffic because Rahul Gandhi was to address supporters at the chowk.

Although the city police had made people aware of the traffic diversions on various routes from 6am to 12 pm, still commuters were stuck in snarl-ups.

Since the Gandhi was to come from Doraha to Samrala chowk, police had not allowed much traffic on the strech. No major vehicular traffic was allowed on the strech, infact all heavy commerical traffic going towards Ferozepur, Fardikot, Moga, Barnala and Bathinda side was diverted through Doraha near Sidhu hospital via Southern Bypass via Tibba canal bridge towards Verka Milk Plant, Ferozepur road.

Commuters who were not aware of the route diversions were irked when they had to go out of the way to reach their destinations.

“Commuters should not suffer due to any political rally. Such political events should be held at one place rather than on highways, which create traffic problem. When commuters will have to choose a long route, they will have to suffer,” said a commuter stuck on Chandigarh Road.

Another commuter said this was not for the first time such a political event had happended, earlier too such events had led to massive traffic jams.

People living near Samrala Chowk said when Rahul Gandhi came, their vehicles were not allowed to ply on the roads by the police. “Why was Chandigarh Road closed when Rahul was not supposed to use it, ”quipped a commuter.