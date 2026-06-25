Commuters risk life by taking shortcut in Ludhiana

Commuters are putting their lives at risk near the elevated bridge on Buddha Nullah on the Salem Tabri side by crossing a cut which has come up after a median from the road was removed. There is a high possibility that commuters using this road from Salem Tabri to reach Jagraon bridge may get involved in some road mishap.

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Sources said that there was a median on the road, which was removed due to some road construction and a little opening was made for commuters to use.

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Area residents said that since the cut was almost at the start of the bridge on one side and at the end on the other side, fast traffic coming from Jagraon bridge to Salem Tabri and vice-versa come suddenly face-to-face with the commuters using the cut to take a shorter route.

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Salem Tabri resident Avinash Rai said that although this cut served as a short route for commuters, who otherwise have to drive a little more to take a U-turn, it might lead to some road mishap. “Since it is an elevated road, commuters who go up or come down from it usually drive at good speed and presence of any vehicle or pedestrian on this cut may hinder the movement of the incoming vehicles and accident may happen,” he said.

Residents demanded that either the authorities should place barricades around this cut to alert commuters using the elevated brigde while driving, or else this cut should be closed.