Commuters’ safety goes for a toss as potholes dot city roads

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 7

The winter season has arrived but several roads in the city are marred by neglected potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters. The bumpy sections on the curved stretch of the Y-shaped Lakkar bridge (ROB) — linking the Old Courts chowk to the Mata Rani chowk — have remained unrepaired despite the issue being brought to the notice of authorities multiple times in the past.

He lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways but no action followed from there as well

The Municipal Corporation’s Executive Engineer (Zone C), Rakesh Singla, said potholes on the stretch near Vishwakarma Chowk and near Jagraon Bridge would be repaired in the coming days

The ROB was opened for vehicular movement in 2015, nearly 17 years after work began on it. Presently, the stretch is dotted with potholes, exacerbating the challenges faced by commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.

Similarly, potholes have also come up in the vicinity of Jagraon Bridge and on a stretch between the bridge and Vishwakarma Chowk. The road leading to Bhadaur House and AC market offers a similar look.

The service lane of NH-44 near Dhandari flyover is also crying for attention. A businessman, Rajat Sood, expressed frustration over the prevailing situation, saying he had already raised the matter several times with NHAI authorities.

He also lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways but no action followed.

Sood, a resident of the Civil Lines area, also expressed dismay at the poor condition of the Lakkar bridge stretch maintained by the MC.

The MC’s Executive Engineer (Zone C), Rakesh Singla, said potholes on the stretch near Vishwakarma Chowk and near Jagraon Bridge would be repaired in the coming days.

Regarding the Lakkar Bridge stretch, MC’s Superintending Engineer (Zone D) Sanjay Kanwar said he would look into the matter and take necessary measures.

The Public Works Department has also failed to ensure the recarpeting of the Southern Bypass Road (along Sidhwan Canal), connecting Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana junction, and Doraha.

Despite a project’s approval (worth crores of rupees) for the recarpeting of the entire road, the work has not been carried out.