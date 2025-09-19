Compensation for flood-hit villages yet to be finalised by state govt

Timely strengthening of the dhussi bandh along the Sutlej by the district administration, villagers, Army and NDRF forces helped prevent major losses in the recent floods. However, large tracts of standing crops and dry and wet fodder were destroyed in several villages, for which compensation estimates are still being worked out by the state government.

Advertisement

Villages that suffered damage include Sasrali Colony, Garhi Fazil, Boothgarh, parts of Sekhowal, Kasabad and Chaunte. According to rough estimates, nearly 150-200 acres in Sasrali village were affected, including large portions inside the bandh where paddy and poplar were sown and around 40-50 acres outside it. In Garhi Fazil, nearly 70-80 acres of crops were submerged.

AAP leader Pradeep Singh Khalsa, who assisted villagers in strengthening the bandh during the floods, said final assessments were still awaited.

Advertisement

“We are expecting survey teams on Thursday. Personally, I have lost produce on around eight acres of land,” he said.

However, farmers are concerned that the damage extends beyond crops. Avtar Singh of Boothgarh said: “The government may compensate for lost produce but the flood water has destroyed the soil. We won’t be able to sow again for at least six to seven years, provided there are no fresh floods during this recovery time.”

Advertisement

Dalit farmers among affected lot

The floods also took a toll on Dalit farmers who own small landholdings. Nand Singh of Sekhowal said nearly 25-30 Dalit families in his village lost stored fodder. “Our community has suffered losses on about 30 acres but no one has approached us so far for compensation. We have applied through the patwari and waiting for a response,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson from Sahnewal, Pritpal Singh Balliawal, pointed out that villagers were currently giving only rough verbal estimates. “The exact compensation amount and area covered are yet to be determined by the authorities,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said: “Providing relief was our topmost priority, all staff, including SDMs, CROs and Municipal Corporation, have been deputed for a damage survey in affected villages and city areas. Regular review meetings are being held to assess the situation, teams are daily adding details of people whose houses got damaged due to heavy rains.”

“We have been directed to expedite the process. Within one month, everything, including the survey, assessment and disbursement of compensation will be done,” he assured.