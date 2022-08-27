Competitions organised

Tribune News Service

Sahnewal: Multi-disciplinary project competitions were organised on Friday at Tagore International School, Sahnewal, under Sahodaya East Zone, Khanna. As many as 25 schools of Ludhiana participated in the competition. Garden Valley International School, Machhiwara, won the first prize for their project ‘rain water harvesting’. The team of Tagore Global School, Samrala, secured the second place for ‘rain water harvesting’ and Garden Valley International School, Morinda, grabbed the third position for ‘accident prevention road safety with power generation.’

Picture talk activity at DAV School

Ludhiana: An inter-class picture talk competition was organised for students of classes VI and VII by the science department of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. The shortlisted students from all the sections displayed a remarkable combination of wit and wisdom when they identified photographs and described visuals in different rounds of quiz. Jaideep Kaur, academic supervisor, said the competition was aimed to explore the knowledge and surface the hidden talent of the students.

Gurveer wins Technovenza-2022

Gurveer Singh Sandhu, a student of Class IX of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana, bagged the first position in a technology-based event Technovenza-2022 (Science & Innovation Fest) organised by BCM School, Basant City, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. Students of 32 schools participated in it. They participated in robotics, green technology, gaming and space technology events. Gurveer designed a robot and used software (Arduino IDE) for the project. He succeeded in making a robot which will be useful in serving snacks to the guests and acting as guard. Gurveer’s mother, Sharanjeet Kaur, is a journalist and father, Jagroop Singh, is a supervisor in a private company.

Seminar on menstrual health

A seminar on menstrual health and problems related to it was organised at Guru Gobind Singh Public School. Dr Tarun Goyal and Dr Harinder Singh shared their views about on the subject. Dr Goyal said at the age of 12 to 18 years, physical and mentals changes occur in girls. These changes have a profound effect on their mind and body. Principal Archana Srivastava and other teachers of the school also participated in the seminar.

Namya gets Child Prodigy Award

Namya Joshi of Class X of Sat Paul Mittal School brought laurels to the school by bagging Global Child Prodigy Award-2022. Namya has been awarded with the award for her outstanding contribution and achievements in the field of technology. The Global Child Prodigy Awards (GCPA) organised a grand ceremony at Marriot Hotel in Jaddaf to honour the awardees. Namya was honoured by Nobel Laureate Sir Richard J Roberts, Dr K Abdul Ghani, renowned environmentalist and ‘Green Man of India’ and Dr Azad Moopen, founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare. GCPA aims to recognise and award top 100 child prodigies across the globe annually.

Hula hoop record

Shivansh Sharma, a student of BCM Arya International School Ludhiana, has become the youngest world record holder for the most hula hoop spins in one minute (Kid). The four-year-old did 120 spins in a minute with two hula hoops simultaneously. The International Book of World Record has recognised and acknowledged the talent of this child.

GHG Academy students shine

Girl students of GHG Academy, Kothe Baggu (Jagraon) proved their mettle by securing positions in football, basketball and other disciplines in the various zonal level sports competitions. Players of the academy emerged champions in the U-19 volleyball and U-17 football tournaments. They also finished as first runners-up in football U-19 besides clinching second positions in the U-14 and U-17 categories in basketball event.

HVM win kabaddi tourney

HVM Convent School, Basti Jodhewal, emerged victorious in the girls U-19 zonal kabaddi tournament held at Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, on Thursday. In the girls U-14 category, students of the school finished at third position in kabaddi. In kho-kho, the school secured second position in the girls U-14 and third position in the U-17 category. On the basis of their performance, students who have been selected for participation in the district level tournaments were Jiya Rana, Chanchal, Simrandeep Kaur and Amulaya (kho-kho U-19); Baneet, Sahani, Shveta, Ramandeep and Nandini (kho-kho U-14). In kabaddi, Babli, Nikita, Muskaan, Sania and Ayushi (U-19); Bhavneet, Suhana and Ridhima (U-14) have been selected.

Scientist attends int’l conference

Dr Hira Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Vegetable Science, Punjab Agricultural University, has brought laurels to the university by attending and presenting his research work during the 31st International Horticultural Congress (IHC-2022), held at Angers, France, from August 14 to 20. He was among the five scientists from the country to have attended the event and the only one from Punjab. During the conference, he pointed out that hybridisation in Indian onion should be done on a large scale for the development of new hybrids possessing higher productivity and tolerant to various biotic and abiotic stresses under rapidly changing climate. Dr Singh also chaired two sessions on genomic selection and markers, and resistance and metabolites.