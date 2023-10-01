Complaint against ‘unauthorised’ cutting of trees

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

A complaint has been lodged against the ‘unauthorised’axing of trees at Shifali Park in Sundar Nagar near Basti Jodhewal.

Kirpal Singh, an official of the horticulture wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC), alleged that violators had cut trees in the park without obtaining permission from the MC.

Meanwhile, a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party in Ward 8 has claimed that the trees were axed in a ‘merciless’ manner. He, however, added that the police had not registered any FIR in the matter.