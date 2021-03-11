Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

MLA from Ludhiana East Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) asked NHAI officials to complete the ongoing flyover construction work on the NH-44 near the Tajpur Road intersection by September 30.

Grewal met NHAI Project Director Varinder Singh today and discussed road traffic-related issues with him.

He said he also discussed about issues related to the Tibba Road to Tajpur Road intersection and asked the NHAI officials to ensure completion of the ongoing flyover project by the end of September so that the people can get some respite from traffic-related problems.

He also raised the matter of heavy traffic jams at Jodhewal Basti Chowk before the NHAI official. He kept a proposal before the NHAI official to take steps for widening the road to redress traffic woes. He also proposed that flyovers should be constructed in the Kailash Nagar and Kali Sadak areas.

The MLA also asked the official to get the service road along the national highway repaired before the upcoming rainy season.