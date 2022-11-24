‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi and Madan Lal Bagga held a meeting with MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and officials over ongoing development projects. They raised the matter regarding incomplete projects in the city.

During the meeting, Dr Aggarwal instructed the officials that those development projects which were incomplete despite missing the deadlines should be completed by the contractors concerned at the earliest.

Besides, regarding those works that had not been started even after the allotted time, the MC Commissioner said the contractors concerned should be instructed to start the work immediately. If any contractor fails to start the work despite the instructions, appropriate action would be initiated against him, she added.

Meanwhile, the MLAs raised another issue, stating that the construction waste or debris were often thrown on clean vacant lands of the city by contractors, due to which the people were forced to face trouble. In response to this, the officials assured that the debris would be removed from such sites as soon as possible.

The Commissioner also instructed the officials to include a condition regarding proper disposal of the debris in agreement with the contractors so that they could get payments for the project work only after the proper disposal of the building waste.